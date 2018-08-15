Trial moved for man accused in massive 2017 Utah wildfire

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A Utah man charged with accidentally starting a massive wildfire last year won't go on trial in a southern Utah county torched by the blaze.

The Spectrum newspaper reports a judge decided Tuesday that 62-year-old Robert Lyman couldn't get a fair trial in Iron County due to extensive media coverage and online rumors about the fire near Brian Head.

Prosecutors agree with a defense request to move the case.

The Taylorsville man could face up to a year in jail if convicted on a reckless burning count and six months on a burning without a permit charge.

The fire destroyed 13 homes and cost nearly $40 million to fight.

Authorities have said fire was started by weed burning at a cabin in a popular getaway for Las Vegas residents. The defense has disputed that.