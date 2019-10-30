https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Trial-set-for-W-Va-senator-charged-with-14575783.php
Trial set for W.Va. senator charged with prostitution
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia senator charged with soliciting a prostitute is going to trial.
A Marshall County court clerk says a judge on Wednesday set a Dec. 13 jury trial date for Sen. Mike Maroney.
The Republican lawmaker has pleaded not guilty. He turned himself in in August and was released on a $4,500 bond.
A criminal complaint says Maroney exchanged text messages to discuss prices and set up meetings with a woman who has admitted to being a prostitute. He also sent her a picture of himself so she would agree to meet him.
His attorney did not immediately return a message left at his office.
The 51-year-old Maroney is the chairman of the state Senate Health and Human Resources Committee.
