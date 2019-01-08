Tribal supporters, MGM seek to be part of sports betting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Various factions are angling to get a piece of the action if Connecticut pushes ahead with legalizing sports gambling in the new legislative session.

The southeastern Connecticut legislative delegation has submitted bipartisan legislation to amend state law and allow online and in-person sports betting at Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Meanwhile, an executive from MGM Resorts International said Tuesday the casino company is prepared to take Democratic Gov.-elect Ned Lamont up on his suggestion to meet with the tribes and MGM about sports betting. Lamont takes office on Wednesday, the same day the General Assembly convenes.

Lamont promised during the campaign that sports betting legislation would be passed early if he was elected.

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting.