Tribe: Martha's Vineyard gambling hall construction to begin

AQUINNAH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts tribe says construction is expected to begin next month for a gambling hall on the resort island of Martha's Vineyard.

The Aquinnah Wampanoags tribe says Williams Building Company of Hyannis has been chosen as general contractor for the project.

The 10,000-square-foot (929-square-meter) facility that's planned to have about 250 electronic gaming machines is being built on tribal trust lands. The tribe says the gambling hall will employ almost 100 full-and-part time employees when operating.

Site preparation began this month. The tribe says construction is expected to take about six months to complete.

The tribe already announced that Global Gaming Solutions would be the developer and consultant for the facility.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year declined to take up a legal challenge brought by the state and town.