Troop 82 Scout completes Eagle project

Alex Jaber works on his project at the Homes for the Brave veteran shelter in Bridgeport.

FAIRFIELD — Alex Jaber, a Boy Scout from Troop 82 and a senior at Fairfield Ludlowe High School in Fairfield, completed his Eagle project on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout.

Jaber completed his project on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Homes for The Brave veteran shelter in Bridgeport. The project included cleaning two storage pods that the shelter used for storing their donations, sorting the contents of the boxes inside the storage pods, and installing labelled metal shelving to better organize the donations. Jaber was assisted in the completion of the project by his fellow Scouts and adults from Troop 82, and employees from the shelter.

“While some people moved the items back in, others began working with the volunteers from the facility to decide what would be disposed of, as well as moving extra or miscellaneous items into a shed they had on-site,” said Jaber.

Due to the high turnout of volunteers from the Troop and the shelter, the project was completed in one day, in just under four hours.

According to Jaber, he considered multiple different places for the project, but ultimately settled on the Homes for The Brave shelter. “After the various places I looked at having the project done, I liked how this one would benefit the veteran community who gave everything they had for this country in order to protect us, so I wanted to give back,” he said.

