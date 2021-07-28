Trooper hurt in chase before shooting in Vegas identified

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified a 13-year veteran of the Nevada Highway Patrol as the trooper critically injured by a vehicle being chased on a busy freeway near the Las Vegas Strip before the driver of the vehicle that hit him died amid officers' gunfire.

Trooper Micah May, 46, remained hospitalized Wednesday at University Medical Center after he was hurt while trying to lay spike strips to disable a vehicle that officials say was driven by a carjacking suspect trying to elude police and NHP vehicles a little before noon Tuesday.