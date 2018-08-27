Troopers: 23-year-old killed in NY roll-over crash

STEUBEN, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 23-year-old man in central New York has been killed when his car overturned after striking a utility pole.

State Police troopers say Colin Hess, of Copenhagen, was driving in Steuben on Sunday when his car went off the road.

Hess was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy is planned.

State police are continuing the investigation.