Troopers want to stop issuing envelopes with traffic tickets

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol wants the Legislature to change a rule that requires law enforcement to provide a pre-addressed envelope with every traffic citation so offenders can post a bond or mail in their fines.

The Patrol said the practice of automatically supplying envelopes is a waste of money and an unneeded hassle for law enforcement because most people pay online, in person, or by phone. Troopers argue law enforcement agencies should only provide an envelope if asked.

The North Dakota Senate overwhelmingly passed the legislation, SB 2099, in January that removes the envelope requirement. The House Transportation Committee gave the measure a “do-pass” recommendation on Monday and the entire chamber is expected to endorse it later this week.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said it issued about 70,000 traffic tickets in 2020.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas said the legislation reflects citizens’ decreased use of traditional mail, and would reduce costs to the taxpayer. State Supreme Court records show only about 24% of citations were actually paid by mail over the past two years, officials said.

“We’re just trying to progress with the changing times,” Kadrmas said.

Drivers would be referred to a website to pay fines but given an envelope if requested, he said.

The envelopes do not include postage.

The Highway Patrol said it spends about $9,700 each two-year budget cycle on pre-printed bond envelopes. In written testimony on support of the bill, troopers said its costs are only a fraction of what is being spent by other agencies statewide.

The bill does not stop law enforcement agencies from automatically giving out the envelopes with a citation if they choose to do so.