Truck spills fuel at Fairfield rest area

A tractor-trailer truck leaked about 50 gallons of diesel fuel at the I-95 service area on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

FAIRFIELD - A tractor-trailer truck leaked about 50 gallons of diesel fuel at the I-95 service area Tuesday morning.

Officials said the leak came from the truck’s ruptured saddle tank, which ripped when the truck hit a stanchion post.

Fire officials went to the northbound service area after 7 a.m.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Kyran Dunn, the fuel was headed towards storm drains, so they blocked off the drains to stop leakage.

State Police and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection then responded. According to Dunn, DEEP authorized a cleanup contractor, who used an absorbant to remove the spilled fuel.

The rest area, Dunn said, has a fuel separator which gathers any leakage. This made it manageable, he said, for the cleanup contractor to fully vacuum out any remaining fuel.