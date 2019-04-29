Trucking company shuts down, had ties to closed auto plant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A trucking company in Ohio that had been a mover of parts for the auto industry has abruptly closed.

Youngstown-based Falcon Transport Co. told its 550 workers over the weekend that it was immediately shutting down all operations.

The announcement comes about two months after General Motors stopped production at its assembly plant near Youngstown. Falcon Transport had close ties with the plant's operation.

Falcon Transport hasn't given a reason for its decision to close. It had been a family-run business until it was bought by a private equity firm in 2017.

Employees say they received a text on Saturday night telling them to stop the work they were doing for the company.