Trumbull cop arrested again

FAIRFIELD — A Trumbull police officer has been arrested for a second time, after allegedly ignoring a protective order issued last month.

Michael Gonzalez, 40, of Stratford, was charged with violation of a protective order and second-degreee harassment when he turned himself in at police headquarters Saturday. He was released after posting $3,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on July 9.

The protective order was issued June 19 after Gonzalez and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Arcamone, 28, also a Trumbull cop, were charged in connection with a fight that turned physical in March.

According to police, on June 22, Arcamone was at the Fit Club on Mill Plain Road. When she left the gym, she found a note from Gonzalez under the windshield wiper of her car. She contacted police because she was concerned he had followed her to the gym.

