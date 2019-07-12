Trumbull man charged with shoplifting beer from Stop & Shop

FAIRFIELD — Andrew Koch, an 18-year-old Trumbull resident, was arrested July 10 after shoplifting $101.34 worth of beer from Stop & Shop.

Police responded to store security reports of a subject in custody. According to store security, Koch was seen on security cameras going through self-checkout, where he scanned several water bottles but failed to scan multiple packages of beer. He allegedly attempted to exit the store through the west side, where he was stopped by security.

According to police, Koch stated that he was going to pay for the beer but knew he would be flagged because he was under 21. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for larceny in the sixth degree and released on a written promise to appear in court on July 22. He was escorted from the property and warned not to return to any Stop & Shop.

