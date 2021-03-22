Trump ally to take on embattled Georgia secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — A conservative Georgia congressman and acolyte of former President Donald Trump has announced his bid to unseat the Republican secretary of state who angered Trump and his allies for refusing to help overturn the November election results.
Rep. Jody Hice, a Tea Party favorite, is the first major challenger to Brad Raffensperger since the first-term secretary of state incensed the president and many of his supporters by certifying President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia and disputing Trump’s false allegations of fraud.