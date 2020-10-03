Trump campaign: Pence to host Arizona event on Thursday

PHOENIX (AP) — With COVID-19 putting President Donald Trump at least temporarily in a hospital, his re-election campaign has announced that Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in a Phoenix suburb on Thursday.

Pence will host a general-admission midday event at TYR Tactical in Peoria, the campaign announced Saturday.

The announcement of Pence's planned Arizona stop followed Trump's cancellation of multiple planned campaign stops after he contracted COVID-19. Those included Arizona rallies that were scheduled in the coming week in Tucson and Flagstaff.

Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have scheduled their first trip to Arizona on Thursday, though the campaign has not said where in the state they’ll appear or what sort of event they’ll hold.

Trump and Pence have campaigned extensively in Arizona as they strive to keep a longtime Republican stronghold in their column.