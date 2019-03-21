Trump, corporate leaders discuss economic, business issues

A view of the White House, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Washington. A view of the White House, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Washington. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trump, corporate leaders discuss economic, business issues 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is discussing economic and business issues with some of America's top corporate titans.

The closed-door meeting was taking place Thursday at the headquarters of the Business Roundtable near the Capitol. The association, representing leading companies aimed at promoting the economy, is holding its quarterly meeting with an estimated 100 chief executive officers from businesses across the United States.

Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase, is head of the Business Roundtable.

Dimon boasted last year that he could beat Trump in a presidential race. Trump didn't like that and fought back by calling Dimon a poor public speaker, a "nervous mess" and someone not smart enough to run the country. Their recent statements, however, have been less harsh.