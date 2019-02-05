Trump has solid US economy for SOTU, but threats remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will enjoy the backdrop of a mostly solid economy as he delivers his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, though questions about its sustainability linger.

Trump will likely tout the latest signs of strength: Friday's jobs report showed that employers added the most jobs in January in nearly a year. And a separate report showed that factory output rose at a healthy clip in January.

Those figures, however, haven't fully erased concerns about an array of headwinds facing the U.S. economy this year.

Several challenges loom: Overseas growth is stumbling, led by weakness in China, the world's second-largest economy. Europe is hamstrung by a recession in Italy and the potential for an unruly Brexit. A trade war between the U.S. and China remains a threat.