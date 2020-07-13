Trump inaugural panel agrees to fine over registration in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Monday he reached a deal with President Donald Trump's inaugural committee stemming from a lawsuit alleging the organization failed to properly register in the state.

Trump for America Inc. faces a $30,000 penalty, though $27,500 of it will be suspended, according to a statement from Grewal's office. It's unclear why some of the penalty will be suspended. A message was left with Grewal's office.

The agreement stems from a January 2020 lawsuit Grewal filed arguing that Trump for America, which raised millions for the president's inaugural celebration, did not register with the state Division of Consumer Affairs.

The suit came after Grewal subpoenaed the organization in February 2019 after determining it had not registered with the division.

The organization, which was based in New Jersey as a social welfare organization, will submit a registration statement and additional documents, according to the attorney general's statement. It's not clear what those documents are.

“This case should send a message that all are equal before the law, and none are above it,” Grewal said “We expect charitable organizations to comply with New Jersey’s laws, and we expect compliance with our subpoenas. Any organization that fails to comply may be dissolved and face other penalties.”

Grewal also said Trump for America Inc. would cease to exist under the deal.

A message has been left with the president's campaign seeking a response.