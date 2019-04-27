Trump offers sympathies after synagogue shooting

President Donald Trump speaks to the media outside the White House about a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, Calif., Saturday April 27, 2019, as he leaves Washington en route to Wisconsin. President Donald Trump speaks to the media outside the White House about a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, Calif., Saturday April 27, 2019, as he leaves Washington en route to Wisconsin. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Trump offers sympathies after synagogue shooting 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

President Donald Trump has offered "deepest sympathies to the families of those affected" by a shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego.

At the White House, Trump said Saturday that the shooting "looked like a hate crime" and called it "hard to believe." He spoke from the South Lawn before flying to a rally in Wisconsin.

President Trump calls the shooting at a synagogue in Poway, California, a “hate crime” and “hard to believe." He adds, "My deepest sympathies to all of those affected." https://t.co/XVORtke1Bi pic.twitter.com/sAjHV2o73q — CNN (@CNN) April 27, 2019

Authorities say a 19-year-old man opened fire on Chabad of Poway on the last day of Passover, killing one woman and wounding three others, including a girl.

READ ALSO: Authorities say 1 woman died from wounds in shooting at California synagogue

They say he reported the shooting and surrendered without incident after an officer pulled him over.

San Diego County Sheriff William Gore said at a news conference that he had no details on motive. Authorities say they were reviewing copies of his social media posts.