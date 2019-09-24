Trump out to square America First with united front on Iran

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Donald Trump goes before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to try to square his "America First" approach to foreign policy with his administration's hope for a multi-national response to Iran's escalating aggression.

While Trump wants allies to join the U.S. in further isolating Iran, he also seems to be holding to his go-it-alone strategy of using economic sanctions to pressure Tehran to give up its nuclear program and stop attacks that are rattling the Middle East.

On Monday, the president praised British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a new deal to replace the 2015 Iran nuclear pact from which Trump walked away. The president also said he appreciated the efforts of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has suggested Trump meet with the Iranian president.