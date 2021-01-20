Trump pardons in California extend to former congressman Jan. 20, 2021 Updated: Jan. 20, 2021 6:51 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When then-Rep. Randy “Duke” Cunningham admitted in 2005 to accepting $2.4 million in illegal gifts from defense contractors in exchange for government contracts and other favors, it was considered the largest bribery scandal in congressional history. The disgraced former San Diego congressman received one of the pardons issued Wednesday by President Donald Trump in the final hours of his term, which included several others with California connections.
RANDY “DUKE” CUNNINGHAM