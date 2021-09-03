Trump's backing lands early in wide-open US Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The most sought-after endorsement in Pennsylvania's wide-open Republican primary for U.S. Senate went early to Sean Parnell, but the backing of former President Donald Trump isn't clearing the field for Parnell and it's yet to be seen what sort of help it will provide.
Trump's endorsement, issued in a statement Wednesday afternoon, came early in the race, nearly nine months before next May's primary in what is expected to be one of the nation’s most competitive Senate contests in next year’s election.