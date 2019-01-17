Trump to name state Supreme Court judge as federal judge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The White House says the president plans to nominate a Louisiana Supreme Court associate justice for a seat on the U.S. District Court in New Orleans.

News outlets report the White House announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump plans to nominate Associate Justice Greg Guidry of the Louisiana Supreme Court. The nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.

A Republican, Guidry was elected to the Supreme Court in 2008 and re-elected without opposition last year. Before taking the bench, he worked as an assistant Louisiana attorney general. The 58-year-old also worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in New Orleans, where he headed the office's violent crime and drug units and was the in-house ethics officer.

Guidry holds bachelor and law degrees from Louisiana State University.