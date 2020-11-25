Trump to nominate Fairfield resident to key administration role

FAIRFIELD — A local man is expected to be nominated to serve as assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs, the White House recently announced.

President Donald J. Trump announced in a press release Tuesday his intent to nominate and appoint several individuals to key administration roles, including Fairfield resident David L. Fogel.

Fogel is a senior advisor and chief business development officer in the Office of the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment at the Department of State.

He is also an adjunct professor of entrepreneurship at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C.

Fogel started his career as a corporate lawyer at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP in Manhattan.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service with honors from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, a Juris Doctorate with honors from Georgetown University Law Center and a Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business.