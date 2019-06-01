Trump turbulence lags momentum for North American trade deal
Kevin Freking, Associated Press
Updated
White House defends new tariffs on Mexican goods
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders defended the president's decision to impose new tariffs on Mexican goods as a way to pressure the government to stem the flow of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border. (May 31)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The momentum that supporters have tried to build for a new North American trade deal has run into some Trump turbulence.
The Trump administration had taken steps in recent weeks to work with Democratic and Republican lawmakers to address concerns about the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada agreement.
Then President Donald Trump made his threat this past week of a 5% tariff on Mexican imports unless America's southern neighbor cracked down on Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.
The administration had recently committed to meeting with a group of House Democrats to allay their concerns about the trade agreement. That gesture created good will, and as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, described it, put Democrats "on a path to yes."
Now it's unclear where that path may lead.
