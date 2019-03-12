Trump wants $130M for deeper Savannah harbor in fiscal 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — President Donald Trump wants another $130 million to continue deepening the shipping channel to Savannah's busy seaport.

Trump's budget request for fiscal 2020 would be the federal government's largest annual expenditure yet on the $976 million Savannah harbor expansion. Dredging of the Savannah River between the port and the Atlantic Ocean began more than three years ago and is halfway done.

Savannah and other East Coast ports are racing for deeper water to make room for larger cargo ships arriving through the recently expanded Panama Canal. Savannah has the fourth-busiest U.S. port for cargo shipped in containers.

Georgia officials have stressed they need roughly $100 million each year to complete the project without delays. The federal government kicked in $101 million for the 2019 fiscal year that began Oct. 1.