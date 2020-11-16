Tucson banker gets prison for fraud: Must pay back $1.25M

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson banker has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for defrauding an 82-year-old customer.

Federal prosecutors said 38-year-old Jacob Roach was given a 40-month prison term and ordered to pay $1.25 million in restitution.

They said Roach was employed as a business relationship banker for a large bank in the Tucson area.

He was accused of fraudulently creating a bank account in the victim’s name and embezzling the $1.25 million for his own use.

Roach resigned from his position before the bank discovered the scheme.