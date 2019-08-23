Tucson man charged with voting in 2 states in 2016 election

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man is facing felony charges for allegedly voting in the 2016 presidential election in two different states.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Thursday that 61-year-old Randy Allen Jumper is facing two counts of illegal voting and one count of perjury.

He was indicted last month.

Prosecutors say Jumper voted twice in the election — once in Pima County and then in Washoe County in Nevada.

He also is charged with making false declarations by signing sworn statements in both places that he was registered to vote in that state.

Jumper's alleged conduct came to the attention of the Arizona Secretary of State's Office last year and led to an investigation.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Pima County Superior Court on Sept. 23.