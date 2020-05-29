Tulip Time Festival needs to raise $1M after pandemic losses

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — The Tulip Time Festival in western Michigan needs to raise $1 million to stem losses from this year's canceled event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Festival organizers have created a GoFundMe page for donations. They also plan to seek out donors.

Forgoing next year’s festival is a possibility if funding doesn’t come through. When the festival was canceled, there were $400,000 requested in ticket refunds. Tulip Time only had $180,000 available in cash.

Festival director Gwen Auwerda said festival organizers had already spent $770,000 in brochures, mailings, advertising, tickets, rent, utilities and salaries.

“These are costs that could not be recouped,” she said.

Auwerda said Tulip Time is a vital part of the community and needs to continue its 90-year tradition. She's hopeful the money can be raised. The nonprofit will run out of money in August if they don’t receive further financial help, administrators said.

“This is a dire situation to be in and one we have not been in before,” she said.