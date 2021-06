TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa man and three U.S. Postal Service carriers have been charged with participating in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

A federal grand jury in Tulsa indicted Kamau Jahi Williams, 42; Erick Scott, 49; Christine Conner, 54, all of Tulsa; and Shawn Boike, 46, of Skiatook, with drug conspiracy, acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a statement. The defendants made initial federal court appearances Tuesday.