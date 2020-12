TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say a group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group was behind the weekend beheading of a sheep farmer that has raised national concern.

The farmer, Okba Dhehibi, was found dead Sunday in a mountainous area near the town of Mont Salloum. The military sent reinforcements to search for the attackers, and the prime minister pledged heightened government efforts against terrorism.