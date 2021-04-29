Turks leave cities, fill shops in preparation for lockdown

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — People in Turkey stocked up on groceries, filled markets and left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast Thursday as the country prepared to enter its strictest lockdown of the pandemic.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a “full lockdown” from Thursday evening until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 cases and deaths. It is the first nationwide lockdown lasting nearly three weeks. The Turkish government had previously opted for partial lockdowns or weekend curfews in a bid reduce the economic impact.