Republicans claim victory in Fairfield special election

Democrat Jennifer Leeper greets voters outside Fairfield Ludlowe High School, in Fairfield, Conn. Jan. 14, 2020. Leeper is a candidate for the 132nd House of Representatives seat. Democrat Jennifer Leeper greets voters outside Fairfield Ludlowe High School, in Fairfield, Conn. Jan. 14, 2020. Leeper is a candidate for the 132nd House of Representatives seat. Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Republicans claim victory in Fairfield special election 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Republicans are declaring victory in Tuesday’s special election as unofficial results put Brian Farnen ahead of Democrat Jennifer Leeper by about 80 votes.

Brian Farnen was the Republican-tapped candidate running for the seat vacated by First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick after she successfully won the town’s top job in November. By 8:30 p.m., he had garnered about 2,460 votes, according to Republican sources, with Leeper at 2,378 votes.

Farnen ran on a platform of bringing jobs to Connecticut — citing his work as general counsel for the Connecticut Green Bank. He said he wanted to work across the aisle to find compromise among republicans and democrats.

Democrat Jennifer Leeper, a current member of the board of education, said she wanted to bring her experience in public policy for the Connecticut Department of Education to the state Legislature. She said her background will allow her to see if policy is achieving the goals set for it.

According to Holly Lanese, the secretary of the registrar of voters office, there were 16,534 voters on the active rolls for Tuesday’s election. Lanese said there were 5,133 Democrats, 4,666 Republicans, 6,478 unaffiliated voters and 258 classified as other within the rolls.