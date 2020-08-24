Twin River could lay off workers at Rhode Island casinos

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's two casinos could lay off more than 1,300 workers combined by the end of next month, according to documents filed with state labor officials.

More than 1,000 workers at Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln and nearly 300 at Tiverton Casino Hotel could lose their jobs on Sept. 30, Twin River Worldwide Holdings reported to the state Department of Labor and Training earlier this month, The Providence Journal reported Monday.

The workers facing layoffs are currently furloughed and continue to receive health care benefits, Twin River spokesperson Patti Doyle said. The number of workers let go could change depending on business conditions at the time, she said.

Twin River on Aug. 11 reported a $24 million second-quarter loss based in part on casinos being temporarily shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. Rhode Island's casinos have since reopened with limited capacity and hours.

CEO George Papanier said Twin River is pleased by its results since the economy began to reopen. Only $2 million of the second quarter loss was in June and preliminary July figures are encouraging he said.

President of Rhode Island Operations Marc Crisafulli said Twin River hoped to be allowed to return to 24-hour gambling here within a few weeks.