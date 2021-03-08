Twitter sues Texas AG, claiming retaliation for Trump ban

DALLAS (AP) — Twitter has filed a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, claiming the Republican used his office to retaliate against it for banning the account of former President Donald Trump following the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Days after the deadly January insurrection, Paxton announced an investigation into Twitter and four other major technology companies for what he called “the seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the President.” The attorney general's office demanded that the companies produce a variety of records related to their content moderation policies and troves of internal communications.