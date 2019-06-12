  • Zachary Nagy. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo / New Canaan News contributed

    Zachary Nagy.

    Zachary Nagy.

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 2

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 2

Zachary Nagy.

Zachary Nagy.

Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo

FAIRFIELD — Kyle Nagy and Zachary Nagy were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny after they allegedly concealed merchandise at a local Stop & Shop.

At around 7:40 p.m. June 9, Fairfield police responded to reports of alleged shoplifting at the Stop & Shop. According to police, the brothers concealed “under $500 in value on their persons in Stop & Shop.”

Zachary Nagy was released on a promise to appear while Kyle Nagy was taken to police headquarters, processed and eventually released on a promise to appear.

Both brothers were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny and issued June 18 court dates.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com