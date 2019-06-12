https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Two-Fairfield-brothers-charged-with-larceny-13972987.php
Two Fairfield brothers charged with larceny
FAIRFIELD — Kyle Nagy and Zachary Nagy were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny after they allegedly concealed merchandise at a local Stop & Shop.
At around 7:40 p.m. June 9, Fairfield police responded to reports of alleged shoplifting at the Stop & Shop. According to police, the brothers concealed “under $500 in value on their persons in Stop & Shop.”
Zachary Nagy was released on a promise to appear while Kyle Nagy was taken to police headquarters, processed and eventually released on a promise to appear.
Both brothers were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny and issued June 18 court dates.
