Two Fairfield brothers charged with larceny

Zachary Nagy. Zachary Nagy. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Two Fairfield brothers charged with larceny 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Kyle Nagy and Zachary Nagy were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny after they allegedly concealed merchandise at a local Stop & Shop.

At around 7:40 p.m. June 9, Fairfield police responded to reports of alleged shoplifting at the Stop & Shop. According to police, the brothers concealed “under $500 in value on their persons in Stop & Shop.”

Zachary Nagy was released on a promise to appear while Kyle Nagy was taken to police headquarters, processed and eventually released on a promise to appear.

Both brothers were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny and issued June 18 court dates.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com