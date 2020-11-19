Two Oklahoma men convicted of killing children lose appeals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday rejected appeals by two men convicted in separate murders of children.

One of the convicts is under a death sentence.

The court upheld the conviction and death sentence of Dustin Davison, 27, of Bethany, and the conviction and life imprisonment sentence of Tavarreon Dickerson, 27, of Tulsa.

Davison was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2015 death of his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

Dickerson was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2016 death of his 39-day-old daughter.

Prosecutors in both cases said autopsies found the cause of death to both children was blunt-force trauma.

Davison's attorney declined to comment, while the attorney listed for Dickerson did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.