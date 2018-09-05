Two arrested for Party City theft

FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport woman and her stepsister were arrested Thursday for allegedly shoplifting close to $100 worth of merchandise from Party City at 2009 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield.

Yanisse Ramos, 21, of Velvet Street, and her 17-year-old stepsister, also from Bridgeport, were both charged with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny. Two store employees said they saw the two putting merchandise into a large purse and walk out without paying.

Employees approached them outside, but they allegedly kept walking, before dropping the merchandise and going into another store in the shopping center.

According to the report, Ramos admitted stealing the party goods to be used to for their niece’s birthday.

Ramos was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Sept. 13. The 17-year-old was released into a relative’s custody and is slated to appear in Juvenile Court on Sept. 12.

greilly@ctpost.com; 203-842-2585