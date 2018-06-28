Two arrested when unregistered car is stopped





FAIRFIELD — Police stopped an unregistered car on Kings Highway East on Friday morning and ended up arresting the driver and passenger.

Vernell Medley, 24, of Carroll Avenue in Bridgeport, the driver of the car, was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics. Police said Medley did not have a driver’s license, but had three outstanding warrants from Ansonia, Derby and State Police Troop G for failure to appear.

When Medley was searched, police found two small bags of crack cocaine hidden in his waistband, and two bags containing 14 smaller bags of cocaine. In the car was $165 in small bills, a sandwich bag of marijuana, and a carton of sandwich bags. While police had Medley’s cellphone, he received a text that said, “inhave (sic) money. WTF.”

Medley was held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on July 2 and July 12.

His passenger, Joshua Ortiz, 28, of Mason Street in Fairfield, also had an outstanding warrant for failure to respond to an infraction. He was released on $150 bond and is scheduled to appear on July 1.

