Two injured in Fairfield motor vehicle collision
Photo: Fairfield FD / Contributed Photo
FAIRFIELD — Two motorists were injured in a car crash at Kings Highway East of Villa Avenue on Friday evening.
The Fairfield Fire Department reported that ambulances transported two people to a local hospital following the collision that involved three cars.
The extent of the injuries was not released.
