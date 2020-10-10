Two injured in Fairfield motor vehicle collision

The scene of an accident Friday evening in Fairfield The scene of an accident Friday evening in Fairfield Photo: Fairfield FD / Contributed Photo Photo: Fairfield FD / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Two injured in Fairfield motor vehicle collision 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Two motorists were injured in a car crash at Kings Highway East of Villa Avenue on Friday evening.

The Fairfield Fire Department reported that ambulances transported two people to a local hospital following the collision that involved three cars.

The extent of the injuries was not released.