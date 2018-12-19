Two men accused of beating victim at restaurant

FAIRFIELD — Brendan Rotunda, of Monroe, and Robert Seda, of Bridgeport, are facing assault charges after allegedly walking into a restaurant and punching a person in the face last weekend.

At 7:27 p.m. Dec. 16, police responded to a report about an assault at Rio Bravo Restaurant on Commerce Drive. Police said two white males — Rotunda and Seda — had entered the food establishment, walked to the victim’s table and started punching them in the face. Rotunda, 30, and Seda, 41, then left the scene, fleeing in a vehicle, according to police.

The victim suffered facial and head injuries that required a hospital visit.

Police said Rotunda and Seda consulted their attorney before going to police headquarters, where they were arrested and charged with assault, breach of peace and conspiracy to commit assault. Both were released on $260 bond and given a Jan. 4 court date.

