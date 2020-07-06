Two survive crash of small plane on Iron Range

EVELETH, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say two people survived the crash of a small plane in northeastern Minnesota.

Tower Municipal Airport manager John Burgess says the Piper PA-32 departed early Sunday afternoon, destined for somewhere in Wisconsin. KBJR-TV reports Burgess says no flight plan had been filed.

The crash was discovered a couple hours later near the Eveleth-Virginia Municipal Airport about 34 miles to the south.

St. Louis County Under Sheriff Dave Phillips said a deputy found the wreckage of the plane, where a small fire burned. Phillips said it's a miracle the two on board survived. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

According to KBJR-TV Meteorologist Kaitlyn Moffett, weather quickly deteriorated between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon with storms developing across parts of the Iron Range