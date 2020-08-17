Two teens arrested in Pierre stabbing case

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Two teens have been arrested in a stabbing in Pierre.

Dispatchers got a call shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday from a male victim who said he had been stabbed at a residence, according to police.

He identified the perpetrator as an 18-year-old Pierre woman. The victim says he was also chased by the woman's 18-year-old boyfriend, who was armed with a knife.

Authorities tracked down the couple and arrested them on possible charges of aggravated assault and underage drinking. The male teen could also face a drug paraphernalia possession charge.

KCCR reports both were taken to the Hughes County Jail. The victim was treated for his injuries at Avera St. Mary's hospital.