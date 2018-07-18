Two witnesses become heroes, save woman from burning car

FAIRFIELD — Two witnesses to a car accident turned into heroes Wednesday afternoon when they rescued a woman from a burning car on Interstate 95.

The two-car accident happened around noon on the southbound side of I-95 near the Black Rock Turnpike overpass. Frederico Davis, a Bridgeport resident, and Conservation Police Officer John Hey saw one of the cars on the left shoulder, with the passenger compartment filling with smoke as a result of the accident.

Working together, the two pulled the semi-conscious driver, a Norwalk resident, from the car. According to fire officials, the woman suffered a medical emergency.

“It was the quick action by the Bridgeport resident and the uniformed Conservation police officer working together that definitely saved this woman from the toxic smoke, burn injuries, and possibly losing her life,” Assistant Fire Chief Erik Kalapir said. “Luckily, the second vehicle involved in the collision did not have any reported injuries.”

Fairfield firefighters extinguished the fire and the incident was quickly cleared, according to Kalapir.