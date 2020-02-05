U.S. Attorney’s Office reaches settlement with Circle Hotel in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has reached a settlement agreement with the Circle Hotel to resolve allegations it was not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, John H. Durham, the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, the settlement resolves an ADA complaint filed by an individual with disabilities that alleged the hotel was not accessible for individuals with physical disabilities.

“Under federal law, private entities that own or operate places of ‘public accommodation,’ including hotels and inns, are prohibited from discriminating on the basis of disability,” the release said. “The ADA authorizes the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate complaints and undertake periodic reviews of compliance of covered entities.”

The release said the hotel is now in the process of making required changes such as constructing accessible guest rooms, making the lobby bathroom ADA compliant and making common use areas in the business more accessible. It said the hotel will be making improvements over the next two years.

U.S. Attorney Durham noted the cooperation of the owners of the hotel throughout the investigation and applauded their willingness to improve accessibility at their hotel without the need for litigation, according to the release.

The release said Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica H. Soufer of the District of Connecticut handled the case in coordination with the Disability Rights Section of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

Any member of the public who wishes to file a complaint alleging that any place of public accommodation or public entity in Connecticut is not accessible to persons with disabilities may contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 203-821-3700.