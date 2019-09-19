UAW reports unresolved issues in talks with General Motors

Members of United Auto Workers Local 1590 picket near the GM Martinsburg Parts Distribution Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.,, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, during the fourth day of a nationwide work stoppage involving about 49,000 union workers. (Matthew Umstead/The Herald-Mail via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A top United Auto Workers official reports many unresolved issues in talks with General Motors as both sides try to reach a deal to end a four-day strike.

But UAW Vice President Terry Dittes (DIT-ez) also says in a letter to members Thursday that they've made progress. No specifics were given.

About 49,000 UAW workers have been on strike against the company since Monday in a dispute over a new four-year contract.

Dittes tells workers the strike is for the right reasons: to win job security, get a bigger share of GM's profits and to give temporary workers a path to permanent jobs.

He says bargaining will continue into the weekend and beyond if no agreement is reached.

GM spokesman Dan Flores says talks are continuing. He declined further comment.