UK Conservatives slam Theresa May's cross-party Brexit talks

In this March 29, 2019, file photo, Pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporters wave flags in Parliament Square at the end of the final leg of the "March to Leave" in London. Britain is set to leave the EU on April 12 without a Brexit agreement in place unless a plan is reached or the EU grants an extension.

LONDON (AP) — Britain's pro-Brexit Conservatives are protesting angrily against Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to seek the opposition party's help in finding a compromise Brexit agreement.

May acknowledged Saturday that, despite her best efforts to persuade lawmakers to back her European Union divorce deal, "there is no sign it can be passed in the near future." She said there was no choice but to reach out to the opposition Labour Party. Otherwise, she says, Brexit could "slip through our fingers" unless a compromise alternative can be reached with Labour lawmakers.

But leading Conservative Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg on Sunday slammed May's move to include Labour in the Brexit talks, and blamed her for failing to take Britain out of the EU already.

Three days of cross-party talks so far have ended with no agreement.