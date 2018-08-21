UK asks for more Russia sanctions after poisoning case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United Kingdom is asking the Trump administration to impose further sanctions on Russia in response to accusations Moscow used a nerve agent to poison a former Russian spy in Britain.

In advance excerpts from his first speech in the U.S. as the U.K.'s foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt says, "Russia's foreign policy under President (Vladimir) Putin has made the world a more dangerous place."

Hunt is speaking in Washington Tuesday. The British embassy released a statement Monday previewing his speech.

Earlier this month the Trump administration announced new export restrictions on Russia in response to the poisoning.

The move was the latest in a slew of sanctions on Russia for human rights abuses, meddling in the U.S. election and military aggression in Ukraine and Syria.