UK economic growth held back by supply chain problems

LONDON (AP) — The British economy slowed down during the third quarter of the year as widespread supply chain problems hobbled the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics said the economy grew by 1.3% between July and September from the previous three-month period, with the health sector and housing market being particularly buoyant. The increase was slightly below market expectations and lower than the second quarter's 5.5% boost.