UK plans big fines for online companies over harmful content

LONDON (AP) — Social media and other internet companies face big fines in Britain if they don't limit the amount of harmful material such as child sexual abuse or terrorist content on their platforms, officials said Tuesday.

Under legislative proposals that the U.K. government plans to launch next year, tech companies that let people post their own material or talk to others online could be fined up to 18 million pounds or 10% of their annual revenue, whichever is higher, for not complying with the rules.