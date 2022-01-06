UK's Johnson apologizes after ethics investigator criticism

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologized after a government ethics investigator criticized the U.K. leader and his staff for failing to disclose messages he exchanged with a donor about financing the redecoration of his official residence.
Christopher Geidt, the independent adviser on minister’s interests, wasn’t informed of the messages last spring when he investigated the so-called “cash for curtains” scandal. They came to light in early December as part of a separate inquiry by election regulators.